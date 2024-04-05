Operatives of Coast Guard Station North Central Palawan (CGSNCP)together with personnel from 401st PCGA Squadron Division, recovered Thursday the body of a person who reportedly jumped off the passenger vessel MV Isabel on March 24.

The body of the man was retrieved in the waters off Barangay Binduyan.

The victim was a 40-year-old male from Brgy. Bago, Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental who was reported missing after allegedly jumping off from the 2nd deck of Montenegro Shipping Lines vessel MV Isabel while in the vicinity of the municipality of Araceli.

Upon receiving the report, coast guard operatives conducted a Search and Rescue operation starting from Brgy Langogan and after days of searching, the victim was found approximately 4 nautical miles away from the shoreline of Brgy. Binduyan.

The victim’s family confirmed his identity through tattoo markings on his leg, which corroborated with the information given to them.

The cadaver has been transferred a morgue facility for proper identification and disposition.