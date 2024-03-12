The Coast Guard Station Southern Palawan (CGSSP) personnel rescued 19 individuals aboard a distressed motor banca in the vicinity of Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, on Tuesday, March 12.

A report from CGSSP stated that personnel of Coast Guard Sub-station Rio Tuba spotted the motor banca, with 18 student-passengers and the boat operator, partially flooded about 10 to 15 meters away from the pier and immediately dispatched a response group to conduct a rescue operation.

Further investigations revealed that the motor banca came from Sitio Biya-biya, Brgy. Taratak, and was transporting the students to Sitio Marabajay, Rio Tuba, when the incident happened.

Hadjel Jordan, the owner and operator, stated that the boat was filled with water due to overloading.

The students and the boat owner were safely rescued and are now in Barangay Rio Tuba.