A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel, serving as the commander of its substation in Barangay Concepcion, Agutaya town in Northern Palawan, was relieved from duty following allegations of involvement in an incident of assault and pointing a firearm at a local on February 15.

The individual allegedly involved in the said incident during a Valentine’s Day disco event that lasted until early Thursday morning in Concepcion was recently assigned to the area as substation commander.

No details were obtained regarding the incident from the Agutaya Municipal Police Station (MPS) except for the information that the PCG personnel and his civilian victim have already resolved their issue amicably.

The PCG District Palawan’s leadership also declined to reveal information concerning the events that led in the alleged assault and gun pointing.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, the officer-in-charge of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan’s information office, affirmed the relief of one of their personnel in Agutaya.

However, he stated that they are refraining from divulging information regarding the incident to ensure an impartial investigation.

“In the interest of fair and unbiased inquiry, we kindly request confidentiality to prevent premature public trial. Para masiguro ang integrity ng investigation, na relieve na ang personnel. Mag[pro-]provide kami ng updates as appropriate without compromising the investigation process,” he stated.

The incident first came to light through a Facebook post, which has since been deleted.