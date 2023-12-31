Operatives of the Coast Guard Station Northeastern Palawan (CGSNEP) recovered the lifeless body of an individual in the waters off the vicinity of Coron Port today, December 31.

CGSNEP reported that they received information about an unidentified individual floating approximately 150 meters away from Coron Port at around 8 a.m. and immediately dispatched a team to conduct a retrieval operation.

The victim was found wearing black pants and a brown belt, but no shirt.

After the recovery operation, the cadaver was turned over to the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Coron and was later brought to a funeral home for proper disposition.

Meanwhile, CGSNEP is calling on those who have missing family members or friends to contact the station or visit the victim at the funeral home for possible identification.