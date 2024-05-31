The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has filed charges against one of its personnel for allegedly attempting to extort ₱150,000 in exchange for guaranteed entry into the service.

The PCG announced in a Friday morning post that it is suing Petty Officer Third Class (PO3) Ibrahim Banota for extortion amid their ongoing nationwide recruitment for Calendar Year 2024.

The case arose following a report about Banota’s alleged illegal activity on May 19. Five days later, an entrapment operation was launched to arrest him.

Banota was assigned to the Coast Guard Station Western Tawi-Tawi in Zamboanga City.

“Filing of the case is now in process for violation under Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Estafa) for a criminal case and Section IX, A. Grave Offenses, paragraph 24 of National Headquarters – Philippine Coast Guard / Coast Guard Internal Affairs Service (NHQ – PCG / CGIAS) Circular Number 13-19 for an administrative case,” the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao (CGDSWM) said.

The PCG encourages applicants and other concerned individuals to report illegal activities related to the nationwide recruitment via the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command (CGHRMC) for immediate and appropriate action.

They may report by texting or calling 0929-314-1684, 0915-096-6183, 0930-965-3132, and 0962-881-0491.