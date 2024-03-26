Operatives of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assigned to Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Manamoc, together with local government authorities of Cuyo town, apprehended two fishing vessels engaged in illegal fishing activities in the vicinity waters off Sitio Calampisao, Brgy. Manamoc on Sunday, March 24.

A report from the Coast Guard District Palawan stated that CGSS Manamoc received reports from the Coast Guard Intelligence Group – Palawan (CGIG-PAL) and the Naval Intelligence and Security Group – West (NISG-West) regarding said illegal fishing activities and coordinated with the local government unit through Sangguniang Bayan member Edie Delos Santos for the conduct of a Maritime Patrol (MARPAT) operation.

The operation led to the interception of the two fishing vessels, FV Queen Mary (catcher) and FV Unity World (fish carrier), owned and operated by Royal Fishing Corporation based in Navotas at around 10:47 in the evening.

These vessels were found conducting illegal fishing operations approximately 4 nautical miles away from Sitio Calampisao and within the municipal waters of Cuyo using purse seine nets.

Operatives of CGSS Manamoc then brought the apprehended fishing vessels to Cuyo Port for further investigation and proper disposition.