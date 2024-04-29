The Philippine Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Command (MEPCOM) launched the Task Force Ingat Yamang Dagat on Monday, aiming to safeguard the seas against all forms of pollution.

In a statement by MEPCOM Commander, Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria, such initiatives are a significant step in preserving the oceans not only for the current generation but also for future ones.

Echeverria emphasized the need to prioritize raising awareness in communities about the deeper importance of pollution prevention in the seas.

More than 350,000 tons of plastic waste enter the Philippine waters yearly.

Hence, the Task Force Ingat Yamang Dagat was formed to inform the public about the importance of environmental conservation and how to mitigate pollution.

According to Echeverria, nature is affected by human activities in the seas, and consequently, humans are also affected by its repercussions.

“There is nothing wrong with the sustainable use of marine ecosystems but there must be a balanced natural cycle between the environment and of human beings,“ he said.

“No matter if you live on the coastline or in the city. it provides climate regulation, food, jobs, livelihoods, and economic progress. Thus, we must work together to protect and save the ocean for the sake of our future,” he added.

The event also marked an information and education campaign on waste management for students, mangrove planting in Barangay Asinan, and a coastal clean-up in Honda Bay, Barangay Sta. Lourdes, Puerto Princesa City.