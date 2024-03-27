The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Palawan is currently conducting an investigation regarding the death of a 53-year-old Canadian diver on March 24, while at the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and World Heritage Site.

Captain Dennis Labay confirmed this yesterday, March 27, several days after the incident occurred at the marine park in the town of Cagayancillo, Palawan.

“We are conducting an investigation, but we cannot provide details yet. The family has also requested privacy,” Labay said.

The diver allegedly had a medical condition, but consent from the family is required to perform an autopsy to determine what it was.

Retchie Pagliawan of the Tubbataha Management Office (TMO) told Palawan News that the diver was a guest of the Almaroon Intrepid Philippines boat.

However, she said all other details regarding the Canadian must be obtained from the management of the dive boat.

She clarified that their responsibility in the TMO is to only issue permits to boats doing sojourns in Tubbataha

“The management knows the details. He was fetched by the PCG in transit and taken to the hospital. We don’t have other details because only the management of the dive boat knows,” she said.

Based on some information obtained from sources, the Canadian diver was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken.

The dive season in Tubbataha typically runs from mid-March to mid-June, coinciding with the calmer weather conditions in the area.

This period offers the best visibility and diving conditions for exploring the rich marine biodiversity of the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.