The Philippine Coast Guard inaugurated its renovated station on Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan town, on Friday, December 1.

The three-story facility, known as Coast Guard Station Kalayaan Island Group (CGSKIG), has been upgraded and refurbished with advanced maritime domain awareness technology, including radar, automatic identification, satellite communication, coastal cameras, and vessel traffic management systems.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said its state-of-the-art systems would significantly boost their ability to monitor Chinese maritime forces and other vessels and aircraft.

Enhancement will support international shipping by effectively overseeing distressed vessels and providing guidance to passing merchant ships in the surrounding waters.

During the inauguration, National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Año, the guest of honor, highlighted the multifaceted strategy employed by China. This approach includes information operations designed to create divisions among Filipinos regarding issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

He emphasized the need for a holistic counter-strategy involving all sectors.

Also in attendance were Presidential Adviser on the WPS Sec. Andres Centino, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Maritime Elmer Sarmiento, Department of Energy (DOE) Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, Western Command chief Vice Admiral Carlos, and members of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF WPS).

CGSKIG was one of the structures devastated by super typhoon Odette in December 2021, which left only the Philippine flag standing at its original location.

The PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) promptly provided construction materials and other necessities, ensuring that Coast Guard personnel could continue their duties on Pag-asa Island.

Año noted that the new coast guard facility’s construction would significantly influence the government’s transparency strategy.

“Its ability to collect real-time data, along with its coastal radars that can track the presence of vessels near the island, will certainly have an impact on the behavior of our Chinese neighbor. I positively anticipate that this increased visibility and awareness will gradually bring about changes in their actions,” Año said.

“This facility is poised to be a game-changer in promoting transparency and influencing their behavior to abide by international laws and support the rules-based order,” he added.

The NSC chief further stated that the presence of the PCG station on Pag-asa Island displays a powerful symbol of the country’s collective aspirations in establishing maritime domain rights in the contested waters.

“It represents not only our military’s efforts but also the resilience and determination of our entire nation. The dedication and bravery of the Coast Guard’s white hulls and sailors are truly admirable and form the backbone of this strategy,” he said

“With that, I envision a collaborative effort between maritime stakeholders, relevant government agencies, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the local community of Kalayaan in effectively maintaining our presence in this crucial part of the WPS,” he added, echoing President Ferdinand Marcos’ stance that the country “will stand firm and not relinquish nor abandon any square inch of our territory to any foreign land.”

He also issued an assurance that the government will continue to exhaust all diplomatic means for peaceful resolutions, exercise heightened vigilance, ensure the safety and protection of uniformed personnel and the civilian populace.

“We will stand our ground. We will not be deterred by any power that tries to oppress and outmuscle us,” Año remarked.

“Of course, we will do so with much respect and strict adherence to international laws, rules, norms, and orders while continuing to boldly pursue international order, safety, and security across our rightful territory—all in the name of regional and global stabilities that we have all committed to work on and cement through years of cooperation and understanding,” he concluded.