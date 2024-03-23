The Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan has elevated its alert status, effective immediately and continuing through March 31, in anticipation of the approaching Holy Week.

Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, the officer-in-charge of the PCG District Palawan’s information office, said that the escalation is intended to strengthen readiness and safeguard coastal areas during Lent.

PCG personnel are expected to be vigilant, actively monitoring for any potential incidents.

Gabayan said they foresee a surge in the influx and departure of individuals to and from Palawan. Consequently, their personnel will closely monitor the 55 ports and wharves across Palawan, including popular hubs like El Nido and Honda Bay, frequented by travelers entering and exiting the province.

“Lahat naman yan ay babantayan natin, wala naman tayong pipiliin. Pero magpo-focus tayo sa mga ports na alam nating malaki ang volume ng mga tao. Wala man tayong mga impormasyon kaugnay sa mga pagbabanta sa ngayon, syempre hindi tayo kakampante,” he said.

All major ports, including Puerto Princesa Port, Coron, Cuyo, Bataraza (Buliluyan), and others, are closely monitored, especially those with incoming and outgoing traffic to and from other provinces.

Aside from ports and wharfs, the PCG will also monitor beaches and island resorts in the province and the city of Puerto Princesa.

With tourism booming on Onoc Island in the southern part of the province, Gabayan mentioned that they have deployed additional K9s and working dogs to the town of Balabac.

The PCG advises tourists and local travelers to be patient, as there may be some tightening of security measures at ports, which could cause some delays.

“Expected na namin na maraming mga papasok na turista sa Buliluyan for island hopping, kasi sa ngayon marami na ang pumupunta dito, kaya nagdagdag na kami ng security sa Balabac,” he said.

Based on their records, in the past year 2023, there were 52,988 departures and 57,483 arrivals at the ports of the province.

This year, they expect the numbers to increase further due to fewer restrictions.