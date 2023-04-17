The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has announced that it is offering scholarships for students who wish to pursue their studies in college. A total of P30,000 worth of stipend will be given to each selected scholar.

According to the PCG foundation, the scholarship is open to legitimate children of active PCG non-officers who are either high school graduates or incoming first-year college students. Applicants must have a general weighted average of at least 80% or equivalent, and be in good health and fit to undergo a college education.

Interested applicants must submit a fully accomplished application form, a recent 2×2 ID picture, a photocopy of their PSA birth certificate, a photocopy of their parents’ marriage contract, and a certified true copy of their report card (if available) or the latest grading period report card.

The application form is not for sale, and no reservation fee is required. Incomplete information or requirements will not be processed, and any erasures, alternations, and insertions must be initialed by the application support person.

Applicants may submit their requirements on or before May 26, 2023, via email at arizabeanah@gmail.com. Application forms are also available and may be filed personally at any Coast Guard District or Station.

A qualifying examination will be administered on June 4, 2023, at designated testing areas such as Coast Guard Districts.

The PCG said the scholarship program aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students and to support the education and development of the children of active PCG non-officers. With the deadline fast approaching, interested applicants are encouraged to submit their requirements and seize this opportunity for a brighter future.

