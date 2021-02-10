PCG eyeing property in Aborlan for its academy

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is eyeing a 200-hectare land property in Barangay Apurawan, Aborlan town for its plan to establish an academy.

Coast Guard commandant Adm. George Ursabia Jr. said his office is considering the area for their planned “PCG Academy” through a letter he sent to the office of Palawan governor Jose Alvarez.

“The PCG is considering Apurawan, Aborlan as the primary location of the project. Since it has been a long goal of this agency to have an academy we can call our very own,” he said in the letter addressed to Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez.

Ursabia also said that the PCG Academy Steering Committee and Technical Working Group had a series of meetings for the judicious decision for the location of institution and found out that the area is feasible for the establishment of the facility.

“Based on the thorough discussion and careful deliberation, the committee found out that Aborlan, Palawan is deemed to be more feasible, sustainable and acceptable location in terms of both physical and strategic location,” Ursabia said.

The RA 9993 or the PCG Law of 2009 amended RA 5173 established the PCG as an armed and uniformed service attached to the Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC).

“I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to the provincial board and to the governor for the initiative for coming up with a resolution,” Ursabia said.

The provincial board in the last quarter of 2020 had passed a resolution urging the PCG commandant through Commodore Arnaldo Lim, Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) commander, to consider the establishment of the academy in the province.

The measure authored by board member Ryan Maminta was passed in relation to the institution of the academy in the country, complete with their curriculum specifically for the aspirant applicants.

Maminta said that the academy will not only improve the system of admission in PCG but also provides proper education and training design to those who will become a PCG officer.

Maminta, in addition, calls the Senate and House of Representatives for the approval of the measure for the establishment of the Academy being lobbied by Reps. Gil Acosta Jr. and Franz Josef Alvarez.

