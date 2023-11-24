The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed oil spill booms around the Vietnamese-flagged cargo vessel that ran aground off Balabac town last Tuesday night, CG Ensign Chrieson Dave Gabayan, assistant information officer of Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD Pal) said.

At around 7 a.m. today, a response team was dispatched by CGD Pal to inspect MV Viet Hai Star and found out that it was already fully flooded due to high tide and rough seas overnight and now settled on a muddy and rocky area of Calandorang Bay.

Gabayan said oil sheen was observed around the area where the Vietnamese vessel is currently half-submerged, some 810 yards from Balabac port in Barangay 4.

The PCG has dispatched BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407) to the area to contain the oil sheen. The vessel was carrying 29,000 liters of automotive diesel oil (ADO) aside from the 80,000 sacks (4,000 tons) of rice.

(Photo from PCG)

“We started deploying oil spill boom around the vessel and we have also sprayed dispersant in the shores,” Gabayan said.

He also said no other plans have been laid down regarding the vessel.

“As of the moment, our top-priority is to contain the oil sheen because the vessel is only more or less one kilometer from the residential area before we proceed to other plans,” he said.

Furthermore, Gabayan said they have already coordinated with the owner of the vessel and that the crew are in good condition. They are still in Balabac waiting to be transported to Puerto Princesa City.

MV Viet Hai Star was on its way to Cagayan de Oro from Ho Chi Min, Vietnam when it met rough weather condition which led it to run aground after its starboard side bow was punctured last Tuesday.

At present, CGD Pal Special Operations Group divers are conducting an underwater inspection to assess the vessel’s status and for further measures.