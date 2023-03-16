Three areas in the northern town of Taytay have already been affected by the oil spill, according to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

A report shared with the media by PCG District Palawan commander Capt. Dennis Rem Labay stated that the leak from the oil disaster in Mindoro had reached Casian Island’s beach for 1.5 kilometers, resulting in the collecting of 100 liters of oil.

At the mainland barangay of Calawag in Sitio Amogis, 200 liters of oil were collected, affecting 50 meters of beach. In Brgy. Biton, 50 meters of the coastline were also impacted.

To lessen the environmental impact of the oil leak, the PCG and other relevant authorities are still working to clean up oil in the impacted areas.

Even though some seaweed growers in Brgy. Calawag has been harmed by the oil spill, the situation in the province is still considered to be relatively minor, he said.

“From what we are seeing in the area, very minimal ang oil na napadpad sa Palawan and also the effects,” said Labay said.

Labay attributes this to the actions taken by the PCG together with the respective local government units. This includes sea, land, and water monitoring patrols, water quality testing, information campaigns, clean-ups, and the crafting and installation of oil spill booms.

Based on their data, PCG personnel have set up 720 meters of improvised oil spill boom in Cuyo, 400 meters in Magsaysay, 175 meters in Manamoc Island, 400 meters in Concepcion Island, 205 meters in Agutaya, and 600 meters in Algeciras Island.

Labay also said that they will be sending oil spill response equipment to Taytay to make sure that they have completely recovered oil traces on the town’s coast.

