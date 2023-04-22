A groundbreaking ceremony for the soon-to-rise regional training center of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) was held recently in Brgy. Samariñana, Brooke’s Point, marking a milestone for its district in the province as host of the facility.

The PCG District Palawan stated in a post that it will be for recruits’ basic entry training, in keeping with the determination to decentralize its training centers and address the expanding staffing requirements due to enormous recruitment efforts.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials from the PCG, including the deputy commander of Coast Guard Education Training, & Doctrine Command, Commo. Roben de Guzman, and the commander of Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command, Commo. Rommel Supangan, Brooke’s Point LGU officials, and Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

Socrates expressed his gratitude to the municipality of Brooke’s Point for accepting the PCG project, which is expected to boost the local economy.

The PCG Regional Training Center in Palawan is touted as the biggest project of the PCG for the province, and its establishment is expected to provide opportunities for skills development and employment for the local community. The training center will cater to the needs of recruits undergoing basic entry training, ensuring that they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their duties and responsibilities as coast guards.

During the ceremony, Capt. Dennis Rem Labay, the commander of the PCG District Palawan, and Capt. Dorothy Manglicmot, its deputy commander, were also present, showing their support for the soon-to-rise training center.

The PCG said the establishment of the PCG Regional Training Center in Palawan is a significant development in the province’s maritime security and capacity-building efforts.

It is expected to contribute to the overall development of the PCG and enhance its capabilities in safeguarding the country’s waters and protecting maritime interests.

