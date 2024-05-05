The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in this province further expanded its inventory of floating assets with the commissioning of a new ship on Friday.

The 40-foot boat, christened High-Speed Response Boat 011, was described as relatively small but very fast and nimble, and can easily evade or maneuver around whatever obstacles it may encounter in the ocean.

The commissioning of HSRB 011 came days after the latest run in between the PCG and the Chinese coast guard in Bajo de Masinloc, wherein PCG vessel BRP Bagacay sustained some PHP2-million structural damage from being pummeled with high-pressure water cannons.

Ensign Chrieson Gabayan, spokesperson of Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPAL), said HSRB 011 has a top speed of 40 knots and can accommodate a crew of up to 12 persons.

“This is a great addition to our floating assets. It will significantly strengthen our search and rescue as well as our medical evacuation capabilities,” he told the Philippine News Agency.

Gabayan further explained that HSRB 011 has “interdiction” capabilities, which enable it to serve in tactical applications.

He said the vessel is also fitted with gun mounts, although he was not specific as to what kind of weapons would be placed on it.

HSRB 011 is CGDPAL’s ninth floating asset, Gabayan said.

With its entry into service, the district now has four high-speed vessels and five larger ships, he added.

“The HSRB-011 stands as a formidable addition to CGDPAL’s water assets, poised to bolster maritime security along Palawan’s coastlines. Engineered with advanced design features and propelled by powerful engines, this vessel epitomizes rapid response, ensuring swift deployment in safeguarding maritime interests,” the PCG said in a statement following the vessel’s blessing and commissioning ceremonies at the PCG’s headquarters in Barangay Liwanag.

The CGDPAL chaplain, Lt. Senior Grade Rinante Bose, officiated the new vessel’s blessing rites. (PNA)