PCG, BFAR complete joint medical exercise in El Nido

A participant to the medical exercise acts as an injured individual being rescued in a specific scenario performed during the training. | Photo courtesy of the PCG

Twenty personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) recently completed their U.S. Civil Military Support Element-Philippines-led medical exercise in El Nido.

In a statement, the PCG said 20 officers and crew members of BRP Cabra (MRRV-4409), Department of Agriculture (DA)-BFAR vessels, MCS-3002 and MCS-3004, Coast Guard K9 Group-El Nido, Marine Environmental Protection Group (MEPG) and Special Operations Unit (SOU) in Palawan, and Coast Guard Station El Nido finished their June 14-17 training under the third iteration of the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Training.

BRP Cabra commanding officer Commander Erwin Tolentino (1st from left) with the team from the U.S. Civil Military Support Element. | Photo courtesy of the PCG

Commander Erwin Tolentino, commanding officer of BRP Cabra, said through the emergency training scenarios, the participants were able to harness their skills in conducting detailed trauma patient assessments, control bleeding, treat breathing issues, perform advanced field medical procedures, and triage patients.

“We are grateful with the recent partnership as it provided an opportunity to further strengthen the skills and readiness of our personnel in the performance of the our mandates especially in encountering emergency situations either during maritime and land-based operations,” he said.

“This is in line with the PCG Task Force Pagsasanay’s aim to regularly capacitate our joint personnel to maintain a credible, reliable, and professional diverse workforce as we continue our role in securing the country’s waters,” added Tolentino.

He said it aims to also reinforce skills in immediately recognizing and addressing injuries to teach evidence-based, life-saving techniques and strategies for providing the best trauma care on the battlefield encountered during maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and/or maritime security operations.