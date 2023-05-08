The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan has declared the end of the search and rescue (SAR) operations for the four missing individuals aboard the Dream Keeper, a dive yacht that sank in the waters off Tubbataha Reef, Cagayancillo, Palawan.

On May 8, the district announced that they would shift their focus to search and retrieval operations, providing assistance to the contracted salvor.

A squall was reported to have caused the sinking of the yacht.

The seven-day SAR operation was unsuccessful in locating the missing individuals, including the yacht owner, two guests, and a dive master. The incident occurred on April 30, around 3 a.m.

The yacht had departed from San Remegio, Cebu, on April 27, arriving at Tubbataha Reef on April 29.

The Dream Keeper had 32 passengers on board when it sank, with 28 individuals being rescued.

Despite the PCG District Palawan’s efforts in leading the SAR operations, the missing individuals remained unfound.

About Post Author