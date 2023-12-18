The Philippine Coast Guard has commenced its investigation into the collision that occurred on December 5 between the fishing boat Ruel J and the Chinese-flagged cargo ship MV Tai Hang 8 in the waters off Paluan, Oriental Mindoro.

A statement from the Coast Guard District Southern Tagalog (CGDST) on Saturday, December 16, said that Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan has ordered the initiation of the investigation by coordinating with authorities to ensure a swift and thorough examination of the accident.

Five individuals were rescued on December 5 after their fishing vessel Ruel J was struck by the MV Tai Hang 8 while it was tethered to a payao, an aggregating device for handline fishing. The PCG, committed to resolving the matter, reported that the Chinese cargo ship did not stop, leaving the damaged fishing boat to drift at sea.

An expert from Pandiman Philippines Survey Specialist visited the CGSS Sablayan to assist with the official communications and to make arrangements for the ocular survey inspection of the Ruel J.

Pandiman Philippines, Incorporated, a maritime services company selected by the owners, Taihang Shipping Company Limited, has tasked a qualified surveyor with conducting an investigation to determine the cause, nature, and extent of the alleged collision incident that resulted in the sinking of the fishing boat.

CGDST said that in collaboration with PCG Sablayan personnel, Pandiman Philippines evaluated the damage to the starboard side outrigger of the fishing boat Ruel J. Initial findings have been shared, and steps have been taken to estimate the damages, with a detailed report to be delivered for further measures.

Pandiman Philippines, Inc. has promised a transparent and meticulous investigation, underscoring its dedication to the public and concerned parties.

The Tai Hang Shipping Company, Limited, and the Ambassador of China to the Philippines have also confirmed the receipt of the PCG’s official correspondence about the incident.

Jaziel Juano, a resident of Barangay Bagong Silang in Puerto Princesa City, owns the fishing boat Ruel J. She explained that her boat was preparing for night fishing when it was struck around 4 p.m. by what seemed to be a Chinese cargo vessel.

Although her crew observed individuals on the Chinese ship who saw the collision, it did not stop to help.

She is seeking the PCG’s help to aid in securing compensation for the damage sustained.

Meanwhile, Gavan issued a warning to all sea users within Philippine territorial waters that the PCG would pursue legal action against them wherever they may be if they are found to be in violation within the nation’s maritime domains.