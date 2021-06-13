PCG assists in evacuation of BFAR personnel suffering from stomach pain

Junie Catipay (sitting in the middle of rubber boat with sling bag) is shown in this photo while being evacuated by personnel of BRP Cabra from Likas Island in Kalayaan town in the West Philippine Sea on June 7. | Photo by PCG

A personnel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) suffering from stomach pain was assisted by the crew of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) BRP Cabra (MRRV 4409) to be evacuated from the vicinity wars off Likas Island in Kalayaan municipality in the West Philippine Sea to a medical facility in the city.

In a press statement it posted on June 10, the PCG said 43-year-old Junie Catipay was medically evacuated on June 7 from Likas after experiencing severe stomach pain since June 5.

The Coast Guard Medical Service (CGMED) personnel of the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGDPal) conducted first aid, initial health assessment, and vital signs monitoring on Catipay while underway to El Nido Port.

During the health check-up, the PCG found out that Catipay had a fall in 2016 and also has peptic ulcer.

“Upon arrival, Catipay was transferred to an ambulance who ferried him to the Municipal Health Office (MHO) of El Nido, Palawan for the conduct of rapid antigen test which yielded negative result,” the PCG statement sai.

The PCG continued to watch over the patient who was later transferred to the Ospital ng Palawan for further medical evaluation.

The attending physician confirmed his peptic ulcer and advised him to religiously take his medications and carefully manage his physical health.