A young member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) lost his life in a tragic drowning incident during a Water Search and Rescue (WASAR) training exercise in Rizal, Palawan.

The victim, who died 15 November, has been identified as Apprentice Seaman (ASN) Saripon Diacudin, a 27-year-old resident of Balabac, currently assigned to the PCG District Palawan.

According to reports, the unfortunate incident occurred as Saripon and his colleagues were undergoing the WASAR training. During the training, his group was swimming a distance of 100 meters toward their starting point when the unexpected accident transpired.

The training session took place allegedly around 2 p.m., and the group was being closely monitored by instructors.

Saripon was brought to the hospital but unfortunately could not be revived. He was declared dead by the attending physician at around 9 p.m. on the same day.

In an official statement issued on Thursday afternoon, 16 November, the PCG District Palawan clarified that the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a condition resulting from a submersion injury, specifically drowning, followed by a cardiac arrest.

“The incident occurred on 15 November during their 100-meter swimming proficiency at Water Search, Rescue and Survival Techniques Training in Rizal, Palawan. The incident is currently under investigation. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as the inquiry progresses,” the PCG District Palawan said in a statement sent through its spokesperson, Atty. Gretch Mary Acuario.

The coast guard district also categorically denied that the video circulating on social media platforms is related to the drowning incident in Rizal.

“Contrary to video circulating on social media platforms, we would like to categorically state that such an incident did not occur in Palawan. The misleading content erroneously connecting the unfortunate incident to our district has caused unnecessary distress to the public and our community,” the PCG District Palawan stated.

It was posted on Thursday, 16 November, by Lady Min on Facebook, a cousin of Saripon. It shows that a member of the PCG undergoing training was being ridiculed and laughed at by his colleagues, even though he was already motionless in the water.

At a certain point, someone in the water pushed the trainee to see if there would be any reaction. Additionally, an individual on a rubber boat repeatedly threw seawater onto him, but he remained unresponsive.

As the situation escalated and the trainee began to sink, another colleague leaped into the water to rescue him. In the video, it appeared that the trainee was unconscious when lifted into the rubber boat, prompting the initiation of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Lady Min clarified to Palawan News that the video she posted was not taken during the WASAR training in Rizal, southern Palawan. However, she shared it to highlight what appears to be a lack of rescue protocols within the PCG.

“Someone sent us that video po. We shared for everyone’s awareness na may ganyang nangyayari sa PCG. Na may mga abusado talaga sa serbisyo. Sorry for my words, pero di kasi namin lubos maisip yung nangyari sa kaanak namin,” she said.

She described him as a “very kind young man”, whose top priority is his family.

“Nag-work po siya sa Brooke’s Point DENR, halos hindi siya bitiwan ng CENRO pero dahil natawagan na siya noon sa PCG, lumuwas at nag-training. Noong July lang siya gumraduate, at kakauwi uwi niya lang ng Palawan gawa ng sa Puerto siya na assigned,” Lady Min said.

“Kaya napakasakit po. Ang daming sinakripisyo ng magulang para matustusan ang training niya,” she added.

The PCG District Palawan said it remains united in grief, and asks the public for its continued support and respect for the privacy of Saripon’s bereaved family.

PCG suspends WASAR training

PCG commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan, meanwhile, ordered the suspension of all ongoing WASAR training also on Thursday.

This came in the aftermath of the tragic loss of a Coast Guard personnel during the initiation of the WASAR training in Palawan on 14 November.

“All WASAR courses are hereby suspended immediately pending the conduct of review of safety procedures by the Coast Guard Special Operations Force and cognizant units,” the Gavan said.

“As guardians of the sea, our personnel are expected to have relevant knowledge and skills in swimming and saving lives at sea,” he added.

Gavan stated that in light of this incident, there is a commitment to thoroughly review and enhance their current training safety protocols. This will be done with the aim of ensuring that all personnel undergoing training to become first responders can efficiently serve the Filipino nation while prioritizing the safety of lives at sea. (with a report from Arphil Ballarta)