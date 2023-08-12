The Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) of the Palawan Provincial Government launched KOOP-BATA (Kabataan Organisado at Organisado, Produktibo at May Adhikaing Tumulong sa Arkong-Nayon), a youth cooperative initiative, at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol on Friday, August 11.

In her opening remarks, Provincial Cooperative Development Officer Gina S. Socrates emphasized that KOOP-BATA in Palawan is a pilot project aimed at being replicated in other municipalities within the province.

The program has been initiated in the northern part of Palawan, specifically at San Vicente National High School (SVNHS), and in the southern part at Leonides S. Virata Memorial School (LSVMS) in Bataraza.

“This will serve as a training ground for youth members in order to prepare them for membership in regular cooperatives and become future cooperative leaders, succeeding the aging population in cooperatives,” Socrates said.

Governor Dennis Socrates shared a personal story, recalling that he grew up at a time when cooperatives were not yet well-known. He expressed his appreciation for the present opportunities afforded to today’s youth.

“Kahit sa Local Government Code of 1991, hindi nababanggit ang cooperatives. Nito na lang late 90’s nung maging conscious tayo na maganda pala ang kooperatiba,” he said.

As part of the KOOP-BATA launch, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed between the Provincial Government and the San Vicente Municipal Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative, which will serve as the Guardian Cooperative of SVNHS. The same MOA was signed with the Rio Tuba Multi-Purpose Cooperative, the Guardian Cooperative of LSVMS. The Provincial DepEd also participated in the MOA signing, underscoring the agency’s support for the youth-oriented program.

For the Guardian Cooperatives, the KOOP-BATA initiative poses a challenge to serve as models, according to Florily C. Abao, Chairperson of San Vicente Municipal Employees Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Mr. Jan Sareno, Chairperson of Rio Tuba Multi-Purpose Cooperative, stressed the importance of KOOP-BATA as a preventive measure against potential scams that may target youth. Cooperative Development Specialist Ronel Pidor echoed this sentiment.

In a message delivered by her representative, Board Member Nieves Rosento, Chairperson of the Committee on Cooperatives and Non-Government Organizations in the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, described the day as historic for Palawan’s youth and communities. She emphasized that the initiative offers the chance for youth to learn the significance and benefits of cooperatives.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Arnaldo G. Ventura of the Provincial DepEd urged the youth not to squander this promising beginning for their welfare.

The KOOP-BATA launch was attended by Municipal Cooperative Development Officers Flora Mandolado of San Vicente and Lorna Palasigue of Bataraza. Providing support and inspiration to the youth was Mrs. Socorro S. Tan, representing the Palawan Cooperative Union.