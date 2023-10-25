Ninety students from San Vicente National High School (SVNHS) recently participated in a Youth Savers Forum organized by the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO) in partnership with the San Vicente local government and the San Vicente Municipal Employees Multipurpose Cooperative.

The primary goal of this activity was to educate the youth about prudent and intelligent money management, enabling them to save and grow their finances effectively.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Palawan also contributed to the event by sharing insights on the Entrepreneurial Mindset for Youth. Topics covered included Financial Literacy, Mental Health Awareness, Savings & Spending Habits that lead to financial success, and Youth Economic Empowerment.

PCDO aims to use the Youth Savers Forum to encourage more students to join KOOP-BATA, a cooperative program in San Vicente.