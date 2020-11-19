PCA to hold virtual forum to know coco farmers’ problems

The forum will be held on November 27 via Zoom, according to Raul Aguilar, provincial officer-in-charge of the PCA.

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is set to hold a virtual forum for coconut farmer organizations and stakeholders in a bid to further determine the difficulties they are facing during the pandemic.

Aguilar told Palawan News on Tuesday that the forum’s participants will be from the province’s 23 municipalities in cooperation with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Lionheart Farm, and Cardinal Agri.

“We all know na dahil sa pandemya at sa mga community restrictions ay hindi maisagawa ng maayos ng PCA Palawan ang pagbibisita sa mga farming organization natin kaya naglunsad tayo ng virtual forum para kahit papaano malaman natin ang mga kalagayan ng kanilang mga organisasyon,” Aguilar said.

“Baka may nais silang malaman pa sa mga programa o proyekto ng PCA ay may pagkakataon silang maitanong ito para malaman natin at maiparating sa PCA talaga,” he added.

Aguilar said they will also provide basic training, marketing, and packaging seminar to the forum participants that will be led by the DTI.

He said the online activity will be the first Palawan Coconut Industry Stakeholders Virtual Forum after the coronavirus disease pandemic happened.

“Sinisikap naman ng PCA Palawan na habang nasa gitna tayo ng pandemya ay tuloy-tuloy ang mga programa natin sa probinsya para sa kapakinabangan ng ating mga coco farmers at isa po ang virtual forum na inilunsad natin,” Aguilar said.