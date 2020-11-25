PCA to conduct re-registration of coconut farmers

Acting division chief Raul Aguilar said Tuesday that the initial registration was conducted a couple of years ago. However, PCA needs to update the information of registered farmers uploaded in the registry system. The mass registration is also open for owners, owner-tiller, grower, tenant, tenant-worker, and worker-laborer.

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) is set to conduct the re-registration of coconut farmers, owners, and laborers across the province to update their records under the National Coconut Farmers Registry System (NCFRS) starting December.

Acting division chief Raul Aguilar said Tuesday that the initial registration was conducted a couple of years ago. However, PCA needs to update the information of registered farmers uploaded in the registry system. The mass registration is also open for owners, owner-tiller, grower, tenant, tenant-worker, and worker-laborer.

Aguilar said registered farmers under the NCFRS would directly benefit from the projects funded from the Coco Levy Fund if it will be legislated into law.

“Sa Coco Levy Fund, once na ma-approve kasi ‘yon, lahat ng projects na ang pondo ay mangagaling doon, sila ang priority natin. Dapat registered sa NCFRS,” he said.

“Ang NCFRS ay napakaimportante niyan dahil dapat meron tayong database na malaman natin ‘yong ating legitimate coconut farmers. Dahil lahat ng programs ng PCA na i-implement natin ay sila ang direktang makikinabang sa lahat ng programa lalong-lalo na kapag once na-approve ang ating Coconut Levy Fund, alam naman natin na malaking pondo ‘yon ng ating pamahalaan,” he added.

Aguilar said PCA Palawan targets to reach 40,000 individuals registered under NCFRS, yet due to the distance of island towns and lack of manpower, PCA has only enlisted about 27,000 farmers in province-wide during the initial registration.

He added that PCA is closely coordinating with municipal agriculture offices to help them with the registration of farmers.

PCA Palawan aims to complete the re-registration of coconut farmers by the first quarter of 2021.

“Target din namin mag-online o kaya walk-in dito sa opisina pero pupunta kami sa munisipyo by scheduling kada week aside from walk-in na ini-entertain namin. Mahirap din kasi kapag online, dapat makita namin ang proof of ownership ng nag-a-apply, halimbawa title ng lupa nila, valid ID,” he said.

