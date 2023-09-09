The scholarship grants for children of coconut farmers are open until September 15, according to the Philippine Coconut Authority.

The scholarship is one of several projects under the Coconut Farmers Industry Development Plan (CFIDP), stemming from Republic Act 11524 that created the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund.

This academic year 2023-2024 marks the entry of the first batch of the Coco Scholars (CoScho) who will benefit from the trust fund. Notably, the last time a coco levy fund was used to fund scholarships for coconut farmers and their families was when the Philippine Coconut Producers Federation Inc. (COCOFED) opened a scholarship program from 1975 to 1986 which funded more than 20,000 scholars nationwide.

The scholarship consists of a financial assistance package of P35,000 per semester, along with a P5,000 book allowance. It also included a P75,000 thesis or on-the-job training allowance, P10,000 to be used by the third or fourth year for a one-time attendance in a local conference or forum related to the undergraduate program but not part of the higher education institution the scholar attended, and a P30,000 one-time financial assistance for the purchase of a laptop.

To qualify as a CoScho scholar, one must be a coconut farm worker or a dependent of a coconut farm worker who is registered under the National Coconut Farmers (NCF) registry system, a Filipino citizen who is a high school graduate or a college student enrolled in one of the CoScho-approved list of undergraduate programs, and must not be a recipient of any government-funded scholarships.

The list of required documents include a birth certificate from the Philippine Statistics Authority, a certified true copy of grades (form 138 for senior high school graduates, and a certified copy of grades from the last semester attended by college students), certificate of good moral character, prrof of income of both parents or a guardian, notice of admission from the college with its collegiate degree offerings, and if applicable, an original barangay certification that parents/guardians or siblings had never attended college.

The last requirement is the PCA Certification, which one can get in the office of PCA Palawan in Brgy. Tiniguiban. It is noted that only one member per family can apply for the scholarship.

The list of the CoScho approved courses are as follows:

BS Agriculture, along with any specialized field BS Agriculture Biotechnology BS Agriculture and Biosystems Engineering BS Agriculture Business or Agriculture Business Management BS Agriculture Economics BS Agriculture Chemistry BS Agriculture Entrepreneurship BS Agriculture Engineering BS Agriculture Extension Education BS Biology BS Biochemistry BS Business Management BS Development Management BS Development Communications BS Economics BS Environmental Engineering BS Environmental Science BS Fisheries BS Food Engineering BS Food Science and Technology BS Forestry BS Manufacturing Engineering BS Marine Biology BS Political Science BS Physics BS Psychology BS Public Administration BS Rural Development BS Social Work BS Statistics BS Tourism

PCA Palawan noted that requirements may be submitted through their office.

PCA Palawan will check if the requirements are complete before they will request a certification from the PCA regional office that the applicant is duly registered to the NCF registry system, wherein they will then assist the prospective scholars for application in the CHED website.

Although the PCA said that last year’s announcement mentioned that 40 CoScho slots were given per province, there was no update on how many slots there will be for this coming year. However, those who can avail the scholarship are highly encouraged to apply.