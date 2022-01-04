The local office of the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has distributed 100 bags of agricultural-grade salt fertilizers to coconut farmers who were devastated by typhoon Odette in the barangays of Langogan and Manalo in Puerto Princesa City.

In a post Monday, the PCA Palawan Office said the visit to the two barangays was led by agriculturist Rommel Fababaer. The distribution of the agricultural grade salt was witnessed by barangay officials of Langogan and Manalo.

Coconut trees are fertilized with agricultural-grade salts to boost yields. It is the easiest and cheapest source of chlorine, and will also aid in increasing the drought tolerance of immature palms and nut-bearing trees.

File photo courtesy of PCA Palawan.

The PCA Palawan stated it is collecting data on the number of coconut trees destroyed by Odette in order to develop appropriate initiatives to assist coco growers.

“Patuloy pa rin ang ahensya sa pangangalap ng mga impormasyon at bilang ng mga niyog na nasalanta ng Typhoon Odette upang makapagsagawa ng nararapat na programa at proyekto para sa mabilisang pagbangon ng ating magniniyog,” PCA Palawan said in its post.