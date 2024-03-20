The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) in Palawan conducted a series of training seminars this first quarter of 2024, training a total of 75 Palaweño coconut farmers on the use of coconut coir based organic fertilizer using the donated composting machines in two municipal coconut cooperatives.

The start of year’s rollout of the Coconut Fertilization Project was completed by 37 coconut farmers in Brgy. Aribungos in Brooke’s Point last January 25-26, with 38 more from Brgy. Alfonso XIII in Quezon completing the program this March 14-15.

Senior Agriculturist for PCA Palawan Arlo Solano noted that the PCA trained the farmers using their new composting facility for biodegradable waste, which included a rotary composter and a biomass shredder machine.

“Talagang kinonduct namin yung trainings na iyan [sa farmers] kasi magpo-produce sila ng organic fertilizers, kung saan iyan ay bibilhin din ng PCA. In terms of incentive, bibilhin namin ng 10 pesos per kilo then ibibigay namin ng free sa ibang mga farmers. Kumbaga, may ma-generate din silang income,” Solano said.

Quezon, Palawan’s coconut farmers shovel the shredded agricultural waste from the biomass composting machine during their two-day training this March 2024. (Photo from PCA Palawan)

Furthermore, Solano noted that the fertilizers will be given out across all coconut farmers in Palawan, but that the training might be limited to those municipalities for now until the next allocation for the program.

The compost training is part of the PCA’s ongoing coconut fertilization project, which aimed to increase the production of coconut trees across the nation. The same program also allowed for the training of coconut farmers in the use of agricultural-grade salt fertilizer, which were done earlier this month by PCA Palawan in some mainland municipalities.