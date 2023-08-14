President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has ordered the Department of Education (DepEd) to conduct a study on ways to increase salaries of teachers on top of the wage hike they receive under the Salary Standardization Law.

Vice President Sara Duterte, who was with Marcos at the Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel, Manila said this during the Brigada Eskwela program where Marcos donated an amount of P1 million for the cleaning and paint materials for the school.

Duterte confirmed that Marcos had already standing order for them to conduct a study for a long-term outlook on how to provide increase on salaries for public school teachers.

“Yes, oo. Mayroon tayong increases sa Salary Standardization Law, in tranches ‘yun every year,” Duterte said.

Marcos had a campaign promise to public school teachers to receive provide increases in their wages.

Duterte added that the study covers salary increases for both teaching and non-teaching DepEd personnel.

“So, we are waiting for the result of that study na nandoon ‘yung increases and then nandoon din ‘yung pagkumpara niya sa inflation at sa mga economic indicators, forecast ng economic indicators sa mga darating na taon,” Duterte said.