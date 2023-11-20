Amidst an impeachment call against Vice President Sara Duterte, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured that his administration continues to support her.

“Binabantayan namin nang mabuti because we don’t want her to be impeached. We don’t want her to—she does not deserve to be impeached. So, we will make sure that this is something that we will pay very close attention to,” Marcos said.

He made the remarks during the Kapihan with the Media on Sunday when asked for his reaction about the reported plans to impeach the vice president.

Marcos said that impeachment calls against high-ranking officials would be not something new as he emphasized that there would always be “an element” that wants “to change the results of an election.”

“So, I guess, a continuing evolution of that thinking na basta ayaw namin diyan, tanggalin natin, i-impeach natin. Well, meron naman sigurong dahilan kung hindi lang ayaw sa amin. That’s not a reason to be impeached,” Marcos said.

Asked if there was already a “crack” in the Uniteam, President Marcos said that he does not see it coming as he emphasized that they were even getting stronger and bigger with the addition of more members.

Marcos said there was a political development in the Uniteam over the past few months.

“These are the same people that talk about impeachment. They are the same people that talk ‘wala na, nagbabaklas-baklas na ‘yung Uniteam.’ Hindi totoo ‘yun. Tingnan na lang niyo mga political developments in the past few months,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that he has an excellent relationship with Vice President Duterte as he emphasized that he has seen nothing but good things about her work in the Department of Education (DepEd).

Vice President Duterte is the concurrent DepEd Secretary.