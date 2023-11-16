To encourage technology companies and venture capitalists to become partners in the country’s navigation towards the new technological revolution, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. boasts the readiness of the Philippines to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Wednesday in a meeting with technology investors on the sidelines of his attendance to the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting and related activities in San Francisco, California.

“The Philippines is ready to become your partner in navigating the AI future. As we look to the horizon, let’s ‘Make It Happen in the Philippines,’ where, the promise of a future defined by technological inclusivity and shared growth is not just envisioned but actively realized,” President Marcos said.

Marcos said the Philippines would be embracing the AI revolution to augment the existing skills of the Filipinos, increase the productivity of enterprises, and enhance the competitiveness of the economy.

Currently, the Philippines is embracing this future of AI with the crafting of the National AI Strategy that seeks to augment the existing skillset of Filipino talents with AI.

This strategy also aims to position the Philippines as a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence.

“We believe AI can uplift the lives of Filipinos, increase the productivity of our enterprises, and enhances the competitiveness of our economy. And I’m certain our discussions here today will help the Philippines steer our roadmaps in a direction that maximizes the skills of Filipinos and helps them achieve their aspirations,” Marcos said.

The President also explained that the government made it easy for foreign investors by providing fiscal incentives and promote ease of doing business as he highlighted the Filipino’s brand of quality service and the country’s vibrant economy.

He told current and future partners that he hopes that the meeting will serve as an opportunity to create a shared vision for a future where the Philippine workforce is empowered, skilled, and ready to shape the digital age.

“We stand on the cusp of the Artificial Intelligence revolution and that promises untold advancements but it also presents some rather unexpected challenges. It hinges on a workforce equipped with the necessary skills and an ecosystem that embraces technological inclusivity,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the most important would be upskilling and training to meet the current and future talent needs and demands of each industry in the Philippines, saying the “task of cultivating a future-ready workforce” is a shared responsibility.