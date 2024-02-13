President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. personally visited 12 soldiers who sustained multiple injuries in fighting the militant Dawlah Islamiyah-Maute Group involved in the bombing of Mindanao State University-Marawi last month.

Marcos personally delivered special financial assistance to the 12 soldiers currently confined at the Army General Hospital (AGH).

Aside from providing financial support, Marcos also led the awarding of the Gold Cross Medal, Military Merit Medal with Bronze Spearhead Device, and Wounded Personnel Medal to four wounded in action (WIA) soldiers.

Marcos assured them that his office had acted on the request of the AGH and the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital (CESH) for additional equipment, allowing them to better serve the troops.

He was accompanied by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Special Assistant to President Antonio Lagdsmeo, along with AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. and Philippine Army (PA) Commanding General Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, among others.