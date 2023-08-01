President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called on the education department and local government units (LGUs) to continue supporting sports development in the country.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City, President Marcos made an assurance that the government remains steadfast in developing the prowess of young Filipino athletes and in championing their well-being.

“I urge the Department of Education to keep harnessing the talents and sportsmanship of our student-athletes. Continue to leverage your reach and resources to provide them with the support, training, and opportunities that they thrive on and on which they will succeed,” Marcos said, noting sports not only improve athletes’ strength and agility, but also build their character and discipline.

“With consistent and diligent efforts, I am confident that they will eventually bring glory to our nation not only in the field of sports, but also in other endeavors that they will choose to pursue.”

Marcos also called on LGUs to encourage greater school participation in sports competitions and help motivate more students to engage in physical activities so they will learn the significance of grit and resilience in the realization of their goals.

And to the student-athletes, coaches, and trainers, the President said: “Your dedication to sports is both inspiring and remarkable. You serve as exemplars of excellence, integrity, and sportsmanship by showing to your peers and your fellow Filipinos the result of your discipline, your training, your hard work, and the many sacrifices you had to make to make it here today.”

“We have faith that you will all emerge not only victorious against the challenges in the playing field, in your academic work, but also in the journey of life.”

At the same time, the President invited all Filipinos to watch the games and cheer for their favorite players and teams as they compete in their respective sports, expressing belief that many among the participants will one day become future athletes and leaders who will bring pride and honor to the country.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is spearheading the conduct of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City, nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

The local government of Marikina City, the DepEd-National Capital Region (NCR) Office, and the Schools Division Office (SDO) of Marikina City will be hosting this year’s edition of the scholastic multi-sport competition.

Aside from student-athletes from the 17 DepEd regional athletic associations, Filipino athletes enrolled in recognized schools overseas will also be allowed to compete in individual sports under the banner of Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs).