President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. urged the Filipino people to continue practicing the “Filipino hospitality” and become the country’s tourism ambassadors wherever they are as part of their contributions leading towards a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Ang Filipino hospitality ay katangian na noon pa man nang bawat Pilipino. Isabuhay pa natin ito, lalo pang paghusayan, ito ang maha-halagang sangkap sa ating biyahe tungo sa ‘Bagong Pilipinas’,” President Marcos said on his latest vlog.

The chief executive said Filipinos are known around the world for their hospitality, making it as one of the tourism brands that the Philippines can brag about.

He added that people’s appreciation to local talents is also what makes the Philippines stand out from around the world.

“Ang Filipino hospitality na ito ay likas sa bawat isa sa atin dahil sa tahanan nagmumula ang pag-aalaga ng mga Pilipino,” President Marcos said as he recalled how he is received by the world leaders during his various state visits.

He said all efforts to welcome him in his foreign trips are always “foot forward,” prompting him to talk about the Filipino hospitality practices in the Palace whenever a foreign leader visits the Philippines.

President Marcos said the Philippines, just like any other countries around the world, would strategically place their flags along the streets where foreign visitors will pass, ensure the cleanliness of the streets, put up painting touchups, and play personalized music.

The President also elaborated the process of carefully preparing the meals to be served to the guests depending on their dietary requirements, their preferences and allergies while they receive gifts from local stores, paving the way for MSMEs.

Among other things, President Marcos highlights the importance of offering visitors the convenience of proximity of the place where they will temporarily stay in the Philippines to ensure that they will make it on time for their scheduled meetings.

“Imbis na maghohotel pa sila sa malayo, matatraffic, at mahihirapan sa schedule ng mga meeting, dito na lang sila sa Palasyo. Nagkataon na may mga napabayaang lumang bahay sa compound ng Malacañang at may nakita kaming isa na puwede pang i-renovate, ‘yun ang aming ginawa,” he said.

All of these, the President said he felt proud whenever foreign leaders ask him on what makes Filipinos graciously unique.

“Eh nakakataba ng puso ‘pag narinig mo ‘yun,” President Marcos said. “Mahalaga na ang ating bisita ay pakiramdam naman nila ay very welcomed sila dito. Para naman maging mas matibay ang ating pagsasama, ang ating mga agreement, ang ating mga partnerships sa iba’t ibang bansa,” he added.

President Marcos highlighted the importance of working together, which is also for him, is reflected in the world economy.

That’s why it’s important for world leaders to know that they are important to Filipinos, stressed the chief executive.