President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. intends to participate in the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Japan Relations, according to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu reporters in a briefing with the Malacañang Press Corps. on Monday.

“The President is leaving on the 15th for Tokyo to attend the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Japan Relations,” Espiritu said.

Espiritu said that Marcos’ attendance to the ASEAN-Japan would be important since Japan is one of the first dialogue partners of ASEAN as Japan was “one of the most dynamic (partners).”

“It’s a whole gamut of relations, and they were able to sustain and develop it through the years such that this year, they were declared comprehensive strategic partner of ASEAN. And one of the objectives of this summit is exactly to announce the come upon of Japan as a comprehensive strategic partner of ASEAN – a thing that was already confirmed during the last summit of ASEAN in Jakarta,” Espiritu said.

He said that ASEAN would tackle security matters such as defense and transnational crime and mutual legal assistance, mutual economic activities and cultural and people-to-people activities.

Espiritu said that there could be a possible bilateral meeting between Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which would be Marcos’ first official engagement in Japan.

He said that Marcos would attend a dinner with the Prime Minister at the State Guest House, or the Akasaka Palace on December 16, which would be his first official ASEAN engagement.

The ASEAN proper will be on December 17 where several issues will be discussed including the West Philippine Sea.