President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday that he is set to appoint Sen. Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara as the new Secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The President made the announcement during the 17th Cabinet Meeting in Malacanan, saying Angara has accepted to take on the position.

“Sonny has agreed to take on the brief of the Department of Education,” he said.

Angara will replace Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned as Education Secretary last June 19, 2024. Her resignation will take effect on July 19, 2024.

Angara has an extensive legislative history, having championed significant educational reforms since joining the Senate in 2013.

With a Master of Laws from Harvard University, a Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the London School of Economics, his background positions him well to lead DepEd.

His prior legislative work includes the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act and the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 (K-12).

Angara also garnered support from key educational organizations. He received endorsements from both the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) and the Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities (PACU).

President Marcos emphasized the critical role of the DepEd and the necessity for a leader capable of overseeing its extensive operations.

“DepEd is arguably the most important department given the crucial role of education,” said President Marcos.

He acknowledged the challenging nature of the selection process, stating, “We have many excellent candidates.”

The government expressed its appreciation to Vice President Duterte for her service. It anticipates a smooth transition with Secretary Angara’s leadership.