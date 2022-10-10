President Bongbong Marcos signed the SIM Card Registration Act Monday, October 10 in an attempt to prevent text related frauds and scams.

In a statement, Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil said that the SIM Card Registration Act aims to provide “accountability in the use of SIM cards and aid law enforcers to track perpetrators of crimes committed through phones.”

The signing of the measure will likewise “significantly boost government initiatives against scams committed through text and online messages, which have become more prevalent this year.”

Under the law, all public telecommunications entities (PTEs) or direct sellers will require the SIM card user to register by presenting a valid identification card with a photo

Information in the SIM card registration will be treated as confidential unless the user authorizes access to his information.

The law also directs telco firms to disclose the full name and address contained in the SIM card registration upon a duly issued subpoena or order of a court.

Law enforcement agencies investigating crimes related to text messaging or calls may also submit a written request to telcos to disclose the details of the SIM card holder.

Earlier, country’s two biggest telcos Globe Telecom Inc. and Smart Communications Inc., has expressed support for this measure, committing to assist the government in deterring text or call related crimes.

“[The SIM registration law will take telcos] a step ahead of fraudsters and help achieve our shared goal of eradicating scam and spam messaging,” Globe Group general counsel Froilan Castelo said in a statement.

Smart vice president and head of regulatory affairs Roy Ibay, meanwhile, said their company was prepared to share its “knowledge of global best practices.”

