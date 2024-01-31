President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is holding back from directly attacking Vice President Sara Duterte in the wake of a growing rift between him and the former president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Asked by reporters on the sidelines during his state visit to Vietnam on Monday if he would keep VP Duterte as education secretary, Marcos said he saw no reason why she should be replaced.

“Well, it’s exactly the same because she has—of that nature. And wala naman siyang sinasabi na ganyang klase. So, hindi naman nagbabago,” Marcos said.

Marcos said their relationship remained the same with Vice President Sara.

“I believe so because, if you remember, ‘Uniteam’ is not just one party of two parties or three parties. It’s the unification of all political forces—hopefully all political forces—in the Philippines to come together for the good of the country. And that is still there. It is still vibrant. It is still working, and we will continue,” Marcos said.

Marcos is on a two-day state visit to Vietnam to strengthen bilateral ties with the Philippines.