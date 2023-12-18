President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said over the weekend that his administration is reevaluating its policy towards China in response to the latter’s escalated assertiveness in the West Philippine Sea.

However, he added that the Philippines will persist in advocating for a rules-based order in this maritime area.

“I cannot say that we have found the answer yet. We are still trying to formulate that answer as we speak. And things are moving very quickly in many parts of the China Sea and so there are changes in terms of approaches,” Marcos said

China has intensified its aggressive posture towards the Philippines by increasing the deployment of its Coast Guard and maritime militia. These forces have been harassing Philippine resupply missions, known as RORE, to Ayungin Shoal and other Philippine-occupied islands.

Initially, China Coast Guard and naval vessels were merely shadowing Philippine supply vessels, but they have escalated to aggressively blocking rotation and resupply mission routes and using water cannons to force them to turn back.

Marcos, however, stressed that the country remains adherent to maintain to a rules-based order as the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

“I’m afraid we’ll have to be able to say that tensions have increased rather than diminished for the past months or the past years and that’s why we have to – but we continue to counsel peace and continue communication between the different countries—everyone that is involved. And this has become – I sometime say, and I think it still applies, the South China Sea situation is the most complex geopolitical challenge that the world faces,” Marcos said.

Marcos said a more assertive China posed a real challenge to its neighbors in Asia, which requires new solutions.

He cited the dynamism of the South China Sea issue when he mentioned the raging Russia-Ukraine war, as a “tragedy,” that no country in the world would want to start a new conflict, especially in Asia,

Marcos praised the ongoing collaboration between the Philippines and Japan, saying it was a “very good example of evolution” when the Philippines became the first recipient of the Japanese Official Security Assistance (OSA).

“This alliance that we have come together with Japan is again, is to show, to help us rather, work together more closely. Because in the military since there is a tactical operation that we really have to train with one another. The so-called interoperability between the different forces and it doesn’t… it is not sufficient actually with just Japan and the Philippines to enter into this agreement. We really must get more of these kind of arrangements in place,” Marcos said.