President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the release of P173 million standby fund to assure assistance to 40,000 families affected by Super Typhoon Egay in the country.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagkilos upang maaksyunan ang maaring pinsalang dulot ng Super Typhoon #EgayPH,” Marcos said while he is on a 3-day state visit in Malaysia.

Marcos said on his Twitter a few hours before the expected landfall of Egay over the Babuyan Islands or northeastern Cagayan province.

He said the government readied over Php173 million in standby funds along with some food and non-food items to ensure that food and other supplies will be provided immediately to affected individuals.

Marcos said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) have already deployed their respective rescue teams.

The have also ensured the safety of around 38,991 families, who are affected by Egay.

“Naibalik na rin ang kuryente sa 93.53% ng mga apektadong munisipalidad,” Marcos said.

Typhoon Egay affected the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Soccsksargen.

Marcos is on a three-day state visit to Malaysia in a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between the Philippines and Malaysia and to ensure the welfare of the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the country.

In its 8:00 am bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA) said that Egay is wobbling over the waters near Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 remains in effect in the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) and the Babuyan Islands.

The northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela); and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg, Pagudpud, Adams, Pasuquin, Vintar, Bacarra) are also under TCWS No. 4.

TCWS No. 3 was raised in Batanes; the rest of Cagayan; the rest of Apayao; the northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan); and the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Danglas, Bangued, La Paz, San Juan, Dolores, Tayum, Lagangilang, Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Peñarrubia, Pidigan, Langiden, San Quintin, Bucay, San Isidro, Sallapadan).

The rest of Ilocos Norte and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, San Vicente, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Santa Catalina, City of Vigan, Caoayan, Santa, Nagbukel, Narvacan) are also under TCWS No. 3.

TCWS No. 2 was raised over Isabela; the rest of Kalinga; Mountain Province; Ifugao; Benguet; the rest of Abra; the rest of Ilocos Sur; La Union; and the northern and western portions of Pangasinan (Sison, San Jacinto, Pozorrubio, San Fabian, Dagupan City, Calasiao, Binmaley, Lingayen, Bugallon, Mabini, Labrador, Infanta, Dasol, Burgos, Agno, City of Alaminos, Sual, Anda, Bolinao, Bani, San Manuel, Binalonan, Laoac, Manaoag, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Santa Barbara, San Nicolas).

TCWS No. 1 is in effect over Aurora; Quirino; Nueva Vizcaya; the rest of Pangasinan; Nueva Ecija; Tarlac; Pampanga; Bulacan; Zambales; Bataan; Metro Manila; Rizal; Cavite; Laguna; the northern portion of Batangas (Talisay, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Balete, Malvar, Lipa City); the northern and central portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Padre Burgos, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Lucban, Sampaloc, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Sariaya, Candelaria, Tiaong, San Antonio) including Polillo Islands; Camarines Norte; the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Caramoan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Garchitorena, Ragay, Del Gallego, Calabanga, Presentacion, Lupi); and the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Caramoran).