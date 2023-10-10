President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has instructed the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to establish a hotline for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families who may need assistance in the wake of the intensified conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

President Marcos also condemned the bombing attack and raid by Hamas deep into Israeli territory on Sunday, which resulted in an as-yet unaccounted-for number of deaths and the abduction of civilians.

“The Philippines conveys its deepest sympathies and condolences to those who have lost family members and loved ones in recent attacks.The Philippines condemns the attacks, especially against civilian populations,” Marcos said.

Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said that upon instructions from Marcos, he had communicated with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Israel to ensure the safety and welfare of Filipinos caught in the conflict.

Garafil mentioned that Marcos had ordered DMW to open a hotline and several Viber and WhatsApp hotline numbers that would accept calls and queries from OFWs and the Filipino community in need of government assistance.