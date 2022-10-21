The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) can count on the full support of the Marcos administration for their proposed modernization.

This was assured by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Wednesday during his attendance at the 121st founding anniversary of the PCG in Port Area, Manila.

In his speech, the President said that his government is ready to support initiatives for the modernization of the PCG in order to intensify its capabilities and better serve the country.

“As your leader, I assure you that this Administration will always be behind you, supportive of your efforts and initiatives to modernize the Philippine Coast Guard, which will redound to the better delivery of service to the nation,” he said.

“Today, we may navigate the uncharted waters of the post-pandemic world. Uncertainties loom, new challenges rise from these times but let us stand strong as one archipelago, one nation, one republic against these turbulent tides. As you fulfill your duty, know very well that you will never sail as a lone body in these unsettling waters. The entire force of the Filipino people will fuel your voyages, aiding you in your mission, as you brave our seas and make a difference in the lives of the people that you serve,” he added.

Marcos then asked the PCG to continue their dedication in carrying out their work, particularly in saving lives at sea, ensuring clean seas and guarding maritime jurisdiction.

“I urge you to continue your dedication and persistence in your duties and responsibilities and move full throttle towards the realization of your vision to be a world-class guardian of the sea — committed to save lives, assure safer maritime transportation, ensure cleaner seas, and secure maritime jurisdiction,” he said.

The President also recognized the prompt actions of the PCG in times of calamity and disaster to save lives and properties, which he said the entire Filipino nation can be truly proud of.

“Throughout your century-old narrative, you have never failed to heed the call of your fellow Filipinos, always in their time of need. You continue to render valuable assistance to persons in distress to respond to various events requiring search and rescue operations, especially in times of natural calamities and disasters at sea. You likewise take a proactive stance in preventing and mitigating the risks associated with maritime incidents and weather disturbances,” he said.

“To improve their operational efficiency as vital aids to navigation, you conduct maintenance to our lighthouses to make sure that our fisherfolk and our ships are safely guided in their journey. The PCG is likewise crucial to the government’s law enforcement initiatives by ensuring and maintaining peace and order at sea,” he added.

It can be recalled that the Philippine Coast Guard is mandated and responsible to perform maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime safety, marine environmental protection and maritime security. (PIA-NCR)

