President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to avoid a repeat of the recent 3-day total blackout in Panay Island, as he led the inauguration of the 450-megawatt Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) during a ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Friday.

He pointed out to the NGCP that the power outage resulted in ₱3.8 billion worth of economic losses in the province of Iloilo, not to mention the inconvenience it caused to the residents of Western Visayas.

“So, let’s move forward with the lessons we have gained from this blackout, ensure that this massive inconvenience and loss for our people should not occur again. We acknowledge the NGCP’s immense responsibility and role in maintaining the stability of our grid, including the need to ensure the completion of critical interconnection projects and to undertake other necessary activities to support a safe, reliable grid operation,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed anticipation for NGCP’s commitment to complete the 230 kV Cebu-Negros-Panay backbone project by March of this year, along with their promise to finish the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kV transmission lines next month.

He called on the transmission service provider to faithfully fulfill its obligations, which are essential for the progress of the country.

He also instructed the Department of Energy (DOE) and the ERC to examine the proposal of permitting third parties to construct transmission projects at the speed necessary to meet the country’s power demands.

NGCP is a privately owned corporation that was created on January 15, 2009, through Republic Act 9511. It is a consortium of three corporations, namely Monte Oro Grid Resources Corporation, Calaca High Power Corporation, and the State Grid Corporation of China.