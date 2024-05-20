President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended his condolences to Iranians and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who were declared dead on Monday due to a helicopter crash.

The state-run IRNA news agency said President Raisi and Amirabdollahian were accompanied by the governor of East Azerbaijan province, as well as other officials and security. All of their bodies were recovered from the crash site.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this traffic incident,” President Marcos said.

“The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time,” he added.

The helicopter crash occurred amidst a moment of intense turbulence in the Middle East, which happened to coincide with the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Last month, Raisi commanded an unparalleled drone and missile attack on Israel during the ongoing crisis.