President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared an additional holiday for the 2024 Chinese New Year.

Proclamation No. 453, signed on January 18, makes Friday, February 9, a special non-working day across the country, following the already declared holiday on Saturday, February 10.

“The declaration of 09 February 2024, Friday, as an additional special non-working day throughout the country will give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the Chinese New Year and enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend,” read the proclamation.

Recognizing the importance of the Chinese New Year, which marks the start of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar, Marcos decision to declare an additional holiday highlights its significance in the Philippines.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will issue a circular to implement this proclamation in the private sector.

Previously, Proclamation No. 368, dated October 11, 2023, declared February 10, 2024, as a special non-working day. The new proclamation extends the holiday, likely benefiting the economy through increased tourism and spending.

The extended holiday is expected to lead to more celebrations and community events for the Chinese New Year.