President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. created an Inter-Agency Committee for Right-of Way (ROW) Activities for National Railway Projects to streamline the process of land acquisition necessary for the implementation of all railway projects in the country.

“The Inter-Agency Committee for ROW Activities for National Railway Projects (Committee) is hereby created to study and devise an efficient and collaborative mechanism to streamline the process of land acquisition necessary for the implementation of all railway projects,” President Marcos said in issuing Administrative Order No. 19 dated March 25.

Among the committee’s powers and functions include coordinating the implementation of railway policies and projects, crafting and approving project-specific policies and programs, and identifying the appropriate services or programs concerning land acquisition and other ROW activities, such as livelihood, income restoration, and resettlement.

It will also identify effective existing policies, agreements, contracts, and other similar arrangements between and among government agencies, consolidate and mobilize agency resources to streamline budgeting, deliberate and resolve issues, grievance and create technical working groups to implement the order.

The administrative order designated the Secretary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) as the chairperson with the head of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as co-chair of the committee.

Among the committee’s members include the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG); Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR; Department of Finance (DOF); Department of Budget and Management (DBM); Department of Justice (DOJ); and Office of the Solicitor General (OSG).

The Philippine National Railway (PNR) shall serve as the Secretariat of the Committee and shall provide administrative and technical support to the body.

The Republic Act (RA) No. 10752, or the “Right-of-Way (ROW) Act” authorizes the government to acquire real property needed as ROW site or location for any national government infrastructure project through donation, negotiated sale, expropriation, or any other mode of acquisition.

Under administration’s Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 and its 8-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, it aims to improve the Philippine transportation sector by providing sustainable and affordable transportation options that will link communities to economic, social and cultural centers.

The Metro Manila Subway Project, North-South Commuter Railway System, Mindanao Railway Project, and PNR South Long Haul are among the administration’s priority infrastructure projects in the transportation sector aimed at boosting mobility, enhancing connectivity and promoting growth centers outside the urban-industrial region.