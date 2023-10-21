President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed confidence the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will soon settle the unpaid wages of more than 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were left jobless after their companies in the Kingdom declared bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016 at the sidelines of his attendance to the ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“Napo-process na ngayon ‘yun. We are already coming to the point na ‘yung detalye na lang ang pinag-uusapan. ‘Yung listahan ng mga claimant ay nalinis na, maayos na. And we are just waiting for the details to be worked out between the Saudi side,” Marcos said.

Marcos said that no other details may be disclosed about the settlement issues.

“But in concept, in principle, itutuloy talaga nila ‘yung pagbayad doon sa insurance claims ng mga nagtatrabaho sa mga negosyo na nalugi noong nagsara noong COVID. So, that will continue to go. Matatapos natin ‘yan. I cannot say because it also depends on the internal processes in Saudi Arabia. But, again, I know for a fact that they will be paid. It’s just a question of when,” Marcos stated.

On the matter of labor issue in Kuwaiti government, Marcos Jr. expressed optimism Friday that the Philippines and Kuwait would be able to resolve the current labor issue after his brief meeting with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the sidelines of the ASEAN-GCC Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He said that he had a pull aside meeting with the Kuwaiti monarch, who told him that he is displeased with the present Philippine-Kuwait relation and that the Philippines need not issue an apology.

President Marcos said that the Crown Prince apologized to him instead, saying he disagreed with what his people were doing.

“The words that he used, ‘Do not listen to them. I do not agree with what they have been doing.’ And, in fact, he said, ‘I do not want…There is no reason for you to apologize to us,’” Marcos said.

“We will fix it and we will make it because we love the Philippines.’ And he said, ‘Because I remember your father,’ Sabi naya, ‘He always supported Kuwait. He always supported us and we know that you will also always support us, that’s why we will fix this,” Marcos said of the meeting that was initiated by the Crown Prince.

He also said the resolution of the country’s disagreement with Kuwait was one of the successes of his trip to Saudi Arabia to attend the 1st ASEAN-GCC Summit.

“Sinasabi ko nga sa ating mga kasamahan na just for that worth it na itong byahe natin dahil naayos natin ‘yung problema sa Kuwait, which talagang sumasakit ang ulo namin kung papaano namin gagawin. But that is one of the shall we say, successes that we can record from this trip,” Marcos said.

Kuwait suspended the issuance of entry and work visas to Filipinos due to the Philippines’ supposed non-compliance with the labor agreement between the two countries.

As of 2022, the estimated number of Filipinos in Kuwait is 279,000.

OFWs remittances from Kuwait amounted to US$576,059 in 2021 and US$579,186 last year.