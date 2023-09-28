President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the awarding rites for the Metrobank Foundation’s Ten Outstanding Filipinos on Thursday.

“The excellence that you have demonstrated in your pursuits is, truly, worth emulating. Your accomplishments bring us also closer to Bagong Pilipinas that we are determined to build—a nation that has a globally competitive education system, a safe and empowered citizenry, and a society that offers equal opportunities for all,” Marcos said.

Marcos, in extending his congratulations to the Metrobank Foundation’s awardees, said that the awardees were commended for their service to the people and country and for unleashing a transformative force that created ripples of positive transformation in the communities and sectors that they serve.

“Your noble works as academicians, soldiers, and police officers are oftentimes the most demanding, exhausting, and wearisome professions out there. Nevertheless, yours are also among the most important and hopefully the most rewarding and fulfilling vocations that there are,” Marcos said.

Marcos hailed the 10 awardees for taking the extra mile and for climbing the steeper mountain to greatly contribute to the development of their respective institutions and advocacy.

The Metrobank Foundation has been spearheading the program in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), Rotary Club of Makati Metro, and the Rotary Club of New Manila East.

This year’s awardees will join the ranks of Metrobank Foundation’s exemplary Filipinos since 1985.