President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Puerto Princesa City today to distribute a total of ₱100 million in aid to almost 10,000 families of farmers and fishermen severely affected by the recent El Niño in the provinces of Palawan and Marinduque.

Marcos, who was visiting the city for the third time since becoming president, emphasized that only a few people know that Palawan is among the top food-producing provinces in the country, which was heavily impacted by El Niño affecting crops such as palay, corn, coconut, and other agricultural products.

He expressed awareness of the challenges faced by the province’s agriculture and fishery sectors.

He stated that Palawan’s products benefit not only tourists but the entire Filipino population.

“Kaya, sa araw na ito, hayaan ninyong kami naman ang mamahagi ng biyaya sa inyo. Kung sanay ang lahat na magdala ng pasalubong mula sa Palawan, kami naman, kami ang magdadala ng pasalubong sa inyo dito sa lahat ng Palaweño,” he said.

“Ayon sa aming huling datos, umabot sa higit tatlong bilyong piso ang nasira sa sektor ng agrikultura dito sa Mimaropa sanhi ng matinding tagtuyot. Kaya’t marapat lamang na pa-ulanan naman namin kayo ng tulong upang maka-ahon kayo sa pagsubok na pinagdaanan ninyo,” he added.

The aid distributed by Marcos included Presidential Assistance to Farmers, Fisherfolk, and Families (PPAFFF), with Puerto Princesa City receiving ₱10 million, the province of Palawan receiving ₱50 million, and Marinduque receiving ₱39 million. Each beneficiary received ₱10,000 in cash assistance.

The president mentioned that the Department of Social Welfare and Development also distributed ₱10,000 to more than 6,000 beneficiaries under the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP), ₱29,850,000 worth of fishing boats, equipment, and fish cages from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and over ₱900 million worth of farm implements from the Department of Agriculture, including hand tractors, rice combine harvesters, walk-behind transplanters, pump engine sets, hammermills, and corn shellers.

Additionally, the National Irrigation Administration allocated ₱8 million for operation and maintenance subsidies for various irrigators’ associations and ₱500 million in certificates of condonation and exemption for landowners under the National and Communal Irrigation Systems, to relieve them of loan issues with the NIA.

Around ₱200 million worth of irrigation projects will also be established in four areas in Palawan, with ₱20 million allocated for a survival and recovery program, and ₱30 million for an agrinegosyo loan program.

“Ngunit, hindi po tayo magtatapos sa pamamahagi ng tulong dahil tututukan din po natin kung paano mas mapapalago ang mga sakahan sa tulong ng Agricultural Training Institute ng Department of Agriculture. Kasama rin diyan ang TESDA na magbibigay ng ilang starter toolkits at tulong para sa training support fund,” he said.

Marcos was initially scheduled to fly to Romblon first, but the itinerary was shortened due to unfavorable weather conditions, leading him to proceed directly to Puerto Princesa City.

Cabinet members, including Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, and DSWD Secretary Rexlon Gatchalian, who had already flown ahead to Romblon, were unable to accompany him to Puerto Princesa City to distribute the same assistance packages.

The only other national government official who was able to join him was House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, who also serves as caretaker of Palawan’s 1st and 3rd legislative districts.

Romualdez’s office also distributed rice to the beneficiaries.

Aside from financial assistance, Marcos also addressed the energy problem in Palawan, mentioning that Maharlika Investment Corporation, along with the National Electrification Administration and Palawan Electric Cooperative, are exploring solutions to improve electricity quality in the province.

“Tayo po ay umaasa sa mga positibong bunga ng mga kasunduang ito,” he said.

Furthermore, with the onset of the rainy season, Marcos assured preparations for any eventualities.

“Nag-imbak na po tayo ng mahigit isangdaang apatnapung milyong piso halaga ng food at non-food items kung kinakailangan. Kasama na rin dito ang ₱5 milyong piso standby fund para magamit sa inyong rehiyon,” he stated.