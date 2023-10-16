President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has pledged support to the family of Loreta “Lorie” Villarin Alacre, a 49-year-old Filipino caregiver who was tragically killed during the recent conflict between Hamas militants and Israeli forces in Gaza.

President Marcos offered his condolences and reassured the family that the government is committed to assisting them during these trying times.

Alacre, who had been working as a caregiver in Israel, became one of the Filipinos reported missing in the aftermath of the Hamas attack. Her family, desperate for answers and assistance, received a message of support from President Marcos during a telephone call.

“May assistance para sa pamilya, pero lahat ng kailangang gawin para maiuwi na [ang iyong kapatid] ay gagawin na muna namin. Iyon lamang, hinihintay muna natin kung ano ‘yung magiging sitwasyon doon sa Israel dahil talagang napakagulo masyado ngayon at sarado lahat,” he said.

“Tutulungan ka namin. Basta’t nandito ang gobyerno. Lahat ng mga embassy natin naka-alert naman, alam nila ang sitwasyon mo—lahat nga gusto nang umuwi kaya ‘yun na muna ang inayos namin at basta’t mabigyan tayo ng pagkakataon ay iuuwi na namin silang lahat,” added Marcos.

The President said the government is dedicated to bringing Alacre’s remains back to her homeland as soon as a humanitarian corridor has been established for the affected civilians. This promise came after the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) informed the family about the ongoing efforts to secure the safe return of Alacre’s remains.

The President also mentioned that the Philippine ambassador to Egypt is actively working on the diplomatic front to facilitate the opening of a humanitarian corridor. Once this is established, the government will initiate the repatriation efforts promptly.

In addition to the President’s reassurances, the DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have committed to providing all necessary assistance to the affected families as they cope with the loss of their loved ones and the challenges posed by the armed conflict.